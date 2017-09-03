

CTV Vancouver





The RCMP’s homicide unit is investigating after an early-morning shooting in Chilliwack that left a man dead on Sunday.

Gunshots were reported at about 4:20 a.m. in the 9500 block of Williams Street near Reece Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

In a statement, police said they do not believe the shooting was random, but gave few details about the incident.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has since taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Sarah MacDonald