

CTV Vancouver





The RCMP’s homicide team is investigating after an early morning stabbing left one man dead in Surrey.

Mounties responded to a report of a stabbing in the 8800 block of 144th Street just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

"It remains early in the investigation, but this homicide appears to be targeted," Cpl. Meghan Foster of IHIT said in a statement.

Investigators have identified the victim, but have not released his name as next of kin have yet to be notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.