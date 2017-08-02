

Homicide investigators have been called to a rural road in Surrey after a body was found inside a burned-out SUV.

The vehicle was spotted in flames early Wednesday morning near 24 Avenue and 188 Street, prompting a quick response from Mounties and firefighters.

"When they attended the scene and extinguished the flames a body was observed inside," said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

"The circumstances surrounding that discovery made it clear that individual had suffered injuries consistent with homicide."

IHIT would not provide any further details on the apparent cause of death, and though police suspect foul play, it's not yet clear whether the homicide was targeted or random.

For now, investigators' priority is to confirm the deceased's identity so they can notify next of kin. IHIT, which is probing the case along with Surrey RCMP, said they haven't determined if the victim is a man or woman.

CTV's Chopper 9 captured footage of the burnt SUV under a police tent on 24th Avenue around noon Wednesday. The vehicle appears to have been left on the road, with no attempt to hide it in the nearby brush.

Foster suggested the SUV might have been set ablaze in to cover up the crime, but assured that police have tools at their disposal to recover evidence from a burned crime scene.

"We have many means that we employ during crime scene examinations," she said.

City crews closed off 24 Avenue from 184 to 188 streets and 25 Avenue at 188 to make way for the investigation.

It's unclear when the roads might reopen, but Mounties said they expect the area will be closed off "for a significant amount of time."

Anyone who happened to be in the remote area where the vehicle was discovered before 12:20 a.m. and might have seen something suspicious is urged to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.