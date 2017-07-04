

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating what they believe to be a homicide after the body of a man in his 60s was found inside an apartment complex in Abbotsford.

Officers were called to a building in the 33000-block of Braun Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday. A man was discovered inside one of the suites and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The case was handed over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, and on Wednesday investigators identified the victim as 62-year-old Abbotsford resident Clarence John Crothers.

IHIT said Crothers' injuries were "consistent with homicide," though they did not say what they believe caused his death.

The team is working with Abbotsford police and the BC Coroners Service to determine when he died, and what led up to his death. They are trying to piece together what happened between the time Crothers was last spoken with – at home on Monday at 10 p.m. – and the time his body was discovered.

IHIT said it is not known whether there is any risk to the public, as the motive is still under investigation. Crothers was not known to police.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who knew the victim. Those with more information are asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448, or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).