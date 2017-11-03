

CTV Vancouver





RCMP homicide detectives are investigating the connection between the murders of two men in Langley last year.

On Oct. 16, 56-year-old Robert Keith Green was fatally wounded in a shooting on the 23700 block of 72 Avenue.

Detectives with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) believe Green was a member of the Hells Angels before moving on to the Nomads, an elite chapter made up of bikers from multiple Hells Angels clubhouses.

Jason Francis Wallace, a 27-year-old whom police have previously linked to Langley's 856 gang, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder the day after Green’s murder.

On Wednesday, Wallace pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Surrey Provincial Court.

In a statement issued later that day, IHIT said “investigators have identified links” between Green’s death and the murder of Shaun Allan Clary, which occurred overnight on Oct. 24, 2016.

While detectives can confirm the two murders are linked, they couldn’t say if the incidents were connected to other homicides or current gang conflict in the area.

IHIT has not linked Wallace himself to Clary’s death.

Investigators say there are people with “specific and intimate details” about Clary’s death, and are urging those people to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-577-551-4448 (IHIT) or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).