

Grace Lee, CTV Vancouver





Delta police are blaming icy roads for a collision that sent three people to hospital early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Ladner Trunk Road just west of Highway 91 at midnight.

Police say a truck was travelling westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle and slid into the oncoming lane. The truck was T-boned by an eastbound vehicle, which caused the truck to flip onto its side, trapping the driver inside. He had to be extracted by emergency personnel.

Three people suffered minor injuries.

Police are asking drivers to travel with extra caution, as icy conditions continue in the Lower Mainland.