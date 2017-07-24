Drivers in British Columbia who disobey the rules of carpool lanes are being busted in record numbers, according to statistics from ICBC.

The most recent figures available show the number of motorists ticketed for using high-occupancy vehicle, or HOV, lanes without carrying the required number of passengers jumped about 65 per cent in one year — from 4,400 in 2015 to 7,200 in 2016.

Only 2,400 drivers were fined for breaking the rule in 2011. That means the number of reported infractions tripled over the five years that followed.

What’s unclear from the data, however, is whether the spike is caused by an increase in HOV lane infractions or if it’s the result of ramped-up enforcement efforts — or a combination of both.

Police say carpool lane cheaters aren’t just breaking the law. Their actions are often dangerous to themselves and others on the road.

“We have an extremely large amount of people who are using HOV lanes who are doing illegal and dangerous lane changes both in the lane and out of the lane when they think they’re going to get caught,” RCMP Sgt. Lorne Lecker told CTV News.

The fine for improper use of an HOV lane is $109, but some drivers are willing to risk getting a ticket to avoid waiting in traffic, Lecker said.

“We have had some people say that it was worth it,” he said. “They would rather pay the $109 ticket on occasion when they get caught than to wait in the traffic.”

CTV News observed a two-hour enforcement operation on Highway 99, during which more than 100 fines were handed out from improper use of an HOV lane.

Rule-abiding commuters say they’re frustrated by this trend.

“Me and my coworkers see probably two to three people cheating each commute,” commuter Clayton Paakspuu said of the HOV on-ramp in Langley. “As somebody who carpools, it’s obviously especially frustrating.”

Lecker said police have seen many creative attempts at getting away with the illegal use of HOV lanes over the years, including mannequins and dolls dressed up as passengers.

He even reported seeing dogs wearing hats in passenger seats.

HOV lanes, marked by a diamond symbol on the road, are designed to “move more people in fewer vehicles” in order to ease congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to the province’s website.

Passenger vehicles are only allowed to use these lanes if they’re carrying the number of occupants specified on the road signs next to the lane.

In May of 2016, then-premier Christy Clark announced that drivers with electric vehicles could apply for a permit to use HOV lanes even when they are passenger free.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Michele Brunoro