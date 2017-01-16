A Vancouver-area man is opening his heart and his arms to anyone in need, in honour of his mother who died this week of cancer.

Brice Royer made headlines last month after facing his own battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2012, and found comfort in the vegan meals a pair of restaurant owners cooked him nearly every day without charging him a cent.

He was touched by the gesture, especially as it came to him at a time when he struggled with depression, fatigue and suicidal thoughts.

Four years later, he went back to the restaurant with a proposal: He'd pay for everyone's meals on Christmas Eve. The meals were offered to anyone "regardless of age, race or gender. Refugees, seniors, homeless – everyone," he said at the time.

Less than a month after paying it forward with free meals, cancer struck Royer's family again, claiming the life of his mother on Thursday.

His mother had lymphoma, and her passing came as a shock to those who loved her, he said.

"My mother's name is Aziza. It means 'beloved," Royer told CTV News.

"She is the first love of my life. I learned how to be open to people of different cultures and backgrounds from her."

He said she travelled the world, living out of a suitcase and helping out where she can.

She used to tell him that God created the space between people's fingers "for a special person who can fill the void by holding your hand," Royer said.

Always thinking of others, her last words from her hospital bed were: "Please don't worry. Thanks."

Wanting to honour a woman who loved to help people, Royer decided to offer acts of kindness in her name.

He posted on Facebook and Imgur that he's giving out free meals, hospitality, prayers and hugs to anyone in need. Royer said he knows that the sites can be helpful tools when it comes to spreading messages.

"I believe in sharing my experience with others as a way to grieve and also comfort others in similar situations," he said.

In just two days, the posts have been viewed more than 277,000 times. Hundreds of people have commented with messages of love and kindness.

"Your compassion gives me chills," one wrote.

"You are a good son! As a mother I am proud! Your mama would be too," another posted.

"It's people like you that give me hope for humanity," a third posted.

Royer's social media posts have united strangers, who are using the posts as a forum to support both Royer and each other as they go through their own losses.

One person posted that they were moving to Alberta in two months, and told Royer to ask if he needed anything.

Others posted that they didn't know him, but had also gone through the loss of someone they loved, and offered their thoughts from afar.

Some have also taken him up on his offer. He said Friday he met someone who was going through a rough time.

"We fed this person meals, offered hospitality in our guest room overnight, and they left this morning," Royer said.

Another poster is a Vancouver resident who Boyer doesn't know but hopes to meet up with soon. He wrote that his mother is sick and will likely pass away soon.

"Super generous offer, I might take you up. Things are too hard right now," the poster wrote.

Royer said he's reached out to him, and is praying for anyone who has requests.

One of those people requested a prayer for their best friend who is on an athletic scholarship but "just lost her legs and doesn't know how to pay for college."

Royer's story has also inspired others to make similar offers all over the world.

He said his cousin in Norway is doing acts of kindness in Aziza's name, and gave out sandwiches to a dozen homeless people on Saturday. She said she plans to feed five people every day.

An Imgur user from Australia said they were inspired to extend his offer through them to anyone in Melbourne, Australia.

Closer to home, another poster wrote, "Next time I'm in Vancouver, I will take you out and we will go help people together."

Royer said the response has uplifted him.

"I want to turn my loss into a gain for everyone. When I go through adversity, I always ask myself: How can I turn my loss into a healing for everyone?" he said.

"Because I know that by giving, I also experience unconditional love and that is healing for me."

His mother used to tell him that she knew cancer could rob her of her physical abilities, but that it couldn't touch her mind or heart.

"All I need is just love," she'd tell him.

Although he's lost his mother's body, Royer said he's feels her love and her presence in his heart.

When asked if he had a message to pass on to readers, he said, "Please call your mom and tell her you love her."