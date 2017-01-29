

A group of experienced American skiers say they are lucky to be alive after surviving an avalanche in B.C.’s backcountry.

Conditions were pristine on Mount Mackie, located near Rossland in the West Kootenay region, when 12 childhood friends from Utah set out on Jan. 19.

The group had just reached the meeting point when the snow began to move under their feet.

“I hear the entire mountain just make a loud “woof” sound, and it was loud, it was big,” said Jason Bond.

Skier Creighton Green’s GoPro was filming at the time, capturing the avalanche.

“Oh look out, look out, look out, avalanche,” Green can be heard yelling.

Giant blocks of snow began tumbling down, and one by one the friends disappeared. Seven of the 12 men were buried under the snow.

“I mean really, my thoughts? I thought everyone was dead,” said Bond, who was out of the avalanche’s reach.

Green was also untouched by the snow, and the second the avalanche ended they jumped into rescue mode.

“When it hit those trees, it was like a big white explosion and in that moment we couldn't see any of our buddies,” Green said, noting it was really challenging to find their friends because beacon signals were confusing.

Jarrod Flitton was buried completely.

“It was like a raging river, and just like I was in a washing machine, I was flipping over, tossing turning,” he said. “My thought going down was, “What's the next thing I'm going to hit?” I thought I was going to die.”

It took several hours, but all seven of the buried men were rescued. There were bruises, broken bones, and one skier ended up in intensive care – but somehow everyone survived.

“There definitely was a higher power involved,” said Bond. “And there were miracles that happened during those seven to eight hours.”

