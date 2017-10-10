

CTV Vancouver





A driver who was arrested after an alleged hit-and-run in Surrey Monday afternoon denies he's the person responsible for seriously injuring a cyclist.

The man, who did not want to be identified, told CTV News he was driving home from the sauna when he felt something hit his windshield, but he doesn't believe it was a person.

"I felt like somebody threw something at the truck," he said. "I'm a human, I'm not going to hit somebody and run. But I didn't feel anything."

The truck's windshield was damaged, according to the driver, and police seized it for their investigation.

The victim was biking on the shoulder of 64 Avenue around 3 p.m. when a vehicle hit him from behind and sent him flying into a ditch.

A witness followed the driver from the scene back to a residence, where RCMP officers managed to arrest a suspect. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The man who spoke to CTV News from the same Surrey property denied being impaired during his drive home on Monday.

He also said he has been cooperating with police.

"I don't think it was me," he said. "If I did it, I'm very sorry about that… but I didn't feel anything."

The victim suffered injuries to his lower body, including a dislocated hip, but is expected to recover.

No charges have been laid in the case, but Cpl. Scotty Schumann said Mounties expect to at least recommend a count of impaired driving.

Schumann told CTV News he would be surprised if the driver involved in the hit-and-run was oblivious to what happened.

"Visibility was excellent that day. It's hard to imagine not knowing you actually struck a cyclist," he said.

A court date has been scheduled for the driver.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Scott Hurst