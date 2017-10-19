

The Canadian Press





For the first time in days, no weather warnings are in effect across B.C., giving communities across central and southern regions a chance to dry out following heavy rain and to repair any damage caused by high winds.

BC Hydro reported thousands of customers were without power at the height of yesterday's storm and just under 3,000 are still in the dark Thursday morning, but the utility's website says contractors are making good progress restoring electricity.

Although B.C. has shed all its warnings, the weather office says wind warnings are still in effect in Alberta for regions along the southeastern B.C.-Alberta boundary, with powerful gusts in the forecast.

And Environment Canada is calling for another fall storm to hit the B.C. coast by late Friday, packing more rain and wind.