Drivers are being warned that part of Highway 99 in Surrey will be closed overnight after a semi-truck hit the 152 Street overpass Monday morning.

A truck hauling a car crusher was travelling north on the highway when the arms of the crusher tore into the overpass after 10 a.m.

"It was a piece of equipment on the back of the semi that was obviously above the height of the clearance of the structure," said Kellen Truant, an area manager with the Ministry of Transportation.

The collision left concrete and other debris all over the highway.

The overpass appeared to have cracks in it after the impact, but Truant said the extent of the damage remains unclear.

That section of 152 Street is closed in both directions, according to DriveBC.

Highway 99 is closed to northbound traffic. Drivers are being diverted at 16 Avenue.

Officials estimate the highway will reopen at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, but may still be limited to one or two lanes. It is unclear when the overpass will reopen.

The truck involved is owned by Gord Spencer Transport Ltd. out of Chilliwack. The distraught driver spoke to police and vehicle safety enforcement officers at the scene.

The company refused to answer CTV's questions about the collision.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson

