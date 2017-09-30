

The Canadian Press





Hunters will no longer be able to use ATVs and other motor vehicles in areas around three massive wildfires in the B.C. Interior.

The provincial government says it's banning the use of ATVs in the area of the Elephant Hill wildfire in the Thompson Region, along with the use of all vehicles in the areas of the Chilcotin Plateau and Hancevill-Riske Creek fires in the Cariboo.

Wildfires have improved sight-lines for hunters and made areas previous only accessible by foot easier for vehicles to get to, which puts remote moose and mule deer at risk.

The province says the restriction does not apply to First Nations exercising Aboriginal rights to hunt. (The Canadian Press)