Search and rescue crews have located human remains near the base of Statlu Falls, the same area where a pair of hikers went missing over the summer.

The RCMP said foul play is not suspected in the death, and the person's identity is still being determined.

Sophie Dowsley, a 33-year-old from Australia, vanished along with her partner, 44-year-old B.C. resident Greg Tiffin, during a hike at Statlu Lake back in July.

Mounties and search crews recovered Tiffin's body from the water, but they were unable to find Dowsley. The search effort was suspended about two weeks after the couple’s disappearance.

Authorities said they resumed the search over the weekend because the water level had lowered.

Mounties would not speculate about whose remains were recovered, but said they will be working with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the person’s identity.