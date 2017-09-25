

CTV Vancouver





With the federal government's marijuana legalization deadline less than a year away, B.C. is asking the public how they want to see the drug regulated and sold in the province.

The NDP has launched a website to collect feedback on a number of topics, including the minimum age for marijuana use, personal possession limits, and puffing in public.

The provincial government is also asking for input on where pot should be sold, and how authorities should handle drug-impaired driving.

"I hope British Columbians will get involved, be heard, and help us shape how we maximize public health and safety when non-medical cannabis is legalized by the federal government next year," Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said in a release.

"While we already have laws banning drug-affected driving, and they remain in effect, this is also an opportunity for people to let us know how we can make them stronger and more effective."

While the federal government has pledged to have marijuana legalized by July 2018, many of the policy decisions are being left up to individual provinces. B.C. has not committed to any major regulations yet.

Apart from the NDP's website, which will be gathering feedback until Nov. 1, the province will be seeking opinions through a telephone survey, and consulting with police, Indigenous governments, and health officials.

To submit your feedback, visit the B.C. government's cannabis regulation engagement website.