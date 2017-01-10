Three people are in custody and a hostage has been released following a shooting in the Stave Falls area on Tuesday, Mission RCMP say.

Few details have been provided, but police said a woman was injured in a drive-by shooting at approximately 1 p.m., at a property in the 30,000-block of Dewdney Trunk Road.

Officers flooded the area, searching for a shooter, after someone on the property called 911. When they arrived, they learned that a second person had been taken against their will.

No suspects were located at the time, but officers kept the area secure while gathering evidence. At the same time, RCMP used resources including a helicopter and a canine unit to search the area for the missing person and the suspects.

The woman who was injured was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties said they located the suspect vehicle in Coquitlam later Tuesday afternoon.

"Our (Emergency Response Team) safely conducted a high-risk takedown of the vehicle," Const. James Mason said.

Three people were taken into custody as a result, but their identities have yet to be made public. A number of firearms were also seized, police said.

The female hostage was found in the vehicle, but police said they believe she was being held at a residence in Coquitlam prior to the takedown. She has no physical injuries.

An officer said the situation is still "unfolding," and that he is limited to what information he could provide due to the ongoing investigation.

Mounties said they believe the incident was targeted, and that there is no risk to the general public. They said the property was known to them, but would not provide further information.

"The information we have is that this is not a random situation, that it was targeted and the public doesn't have to fear for random attacks," Cpl. Patrick Mehain said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro