B.C. Premier John Horgan is promising to fight the steep softwood lumber duties announced Wednesday by the U.S. government amid fears they could lead to job losses in the province.

America's Department of Commerce is imposing determination duties of 20.83 per cent to most Canadian softwood shipments entering the country, and while they are lower than the preliminary rates announced earlier this year, Horgan said they are still unfair and unfounded.

“The softwood lumber dispute affects tens of thousands of B.C. workers, it affects communities right across British Columbia,” he said in a press conference Thursday. “We will continue to defend our interests. We will prevail. We have prevailed time after time and we will prevail again.”

Susan Yurkovich, president of the B.C. Lumber Trade Council, said the trade action is being driven by a "protectionist lumber lobby" intent on driving up prices for their own gain.

The lobby argues that Canadian subsidies to the lumber industry have given northern competitors a leg-up in the U.S., something Yurkovich denies.

“We see, for the foreseeable future, very good markets for softwood lumber, which is why the claim of the U.S. industry that they’re being injured is absolutely ridiculous,” she said. “While the rates are lower, the fact that duties remain in place is extremely disappointing.”

Yurkovich added that it’s difficult to say whether or not B.C. jobs will be affected by the imposed tariffs, but said appeals to these duties will be filed immediately.

“Forestry is the foundation to the B.C. economy,” she said. “Standing together, we expect to be successful in fighting this action just as we have in past litigation.”

The appeals are being filed by the federal government, though they must wait until after the U.S. International Trade Commission issues a final ruling in December.

Canadian companies have already paid hundreds of millions of dollars in deposits as a result of the duties, though they could be refunded if the commission rules in their favour.

Horgan described the softwood lumber industry as "critically important" to B.C.'s economy, but said the duties' greatest impact will be on U.S. consumers. They have already been blamed for adding to the cost of building homes in the country.

“The U.S. consumer is the one that will ultimately pay the price for these tariffs. They need our product," Horgan said.

The industry representatives pushing for these duties are a "small group" looking to limit supply for personal gain, he added.

With files from The Canadian Press