

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA -- British Columbia's NDP leader highlighted affordable housing and health care today as two key elements in a minority government deal with the Green party.

John Horgan spoke briefly to his caucus before it met privately to ratify the agreement, which has already been approved by the Greens.

Horgan says after 16 years in Opposition, he is excited about the prospect of forming the next government.

Horgan says the deal will also allow the province to defend its coast, an apparent reference to the expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline and a seven-fold increase in tanker traffic off B.C.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver said Monday the pact reflects his party's opposition to the pipeline, which has also been opposed by the NDP.

Premier Christy Clark is expected to react today to the four-year agreement aimed at toppling her government after no party managed to win a majority of seats in the legislature in a provincial election three weeks ago.

The Liberals won the most seats, but were unable to persuade the Green party to back them in a minority government.

We are livestreaming the 2 p.m. availability with John Horgan and Andrew Weaver on our website.