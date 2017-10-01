

CTV Vancouver





Close friends of a couple found murdered in their Vancouver home last week are pleading for the person responsible to come forward.

Cheryl and Kiren Hundal became fast friends with Dianna Mah-Jones and her husband, Richard Jones, a short time after moving into their Marpole neighbourhood.

The bodies of the 65- and 68-year-olds were found at their Marpole home near 64th Avenue and Hudson Street Wednesday afternoon.

Long before the house became a crime scene surrounded in police tape, Cheryl and Dianna bonded over painting the exterior a bright shade of blue.

And after that, "they became family," Kiren said.

Dianna was an occupational therapist with a green thumb and a love of tap dancing, and Richard was a soft-spoken musician with a strong opinion.

They were devoted to each other, the Hundals said, and had been married about 40 years.

The couples got together last weekend, and their gathering ended with a promise to do it again soon. The Joneses were dead four days later.

The investigation is ongoing, and police will only say they believe the murders were random. So far, no arrests have been made.

Loved ones were left agonizing about what happened to them, and the Hundals hope the person or people responsible will bring them some closure.

"Do the right thing. This was not necessary. If they caught you off-guard, it's a mistake. Just turn yourself in," Kiren said.

The Hundals said they hope their friends will be remembered as more than just victims.

"They wouldn't want people to think of them as the people in Marpole that were murdered. I hope people don't just think of them like that, because they were so much more than that," Cheryl said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith