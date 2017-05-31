

Homicide police in Abbotsford are investigating after a man’s body was discovered at a home in the McMillan neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

In a statement, police said they discovered the body at a residence in the 2300 block of Cameron Crescent after responding to a report of a “suspicious circumstance” at 1:45 a.m.

“Part of the suspicious nature of the call we received…was the fact that, essentially, someone observed what they thought could have been some sort of disturbance up to an hour earlier,” Abbotsford police Const. Ian Macdonald told CTV Vancouver.

Police have not given details about the call.

MacDonald said officers found a dog in the area of the home, but no other people at the crime scene.

The cause of the death remains unclear.

“Once our forensic investigators do their work. We will have more details, but at this time we’ve regrettably had a homicide in our jurisdiction,” MacDonald said.

Police have not identified any suspects, MacDonald said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim