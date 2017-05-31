

CTV Vancouver





Police in Abbotsford are investigating after the body of a male was discovered at a home in the McMillan neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

In a statement, police said they discovered the body at a residence in the 2300 block of Cameron Crescent after responding to a report of a “suspicious circumstance” at 1:45 a.m.

The cause of the death remains unclear.

Abbotsford police’s major crimes unit and homicide team have joined the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.