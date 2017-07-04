

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating what they call a "suspicious" death after a man's body was found inside an apartment complex in Abbotsford.

Officers were called to a building in the 33000-block of Braun Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday. A man was discovered inside one of the suites and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

They have not provided any more information on the man or his cause of death, saying only that it was "suspicious in nature."

Police said it did not appear that the case was linked to recent gang violence in the Lower Mainland, but did not give any details on a possible motive.

The investigation is being handed over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, and anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators. Tips can be left at 1-877-551-4448, or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).