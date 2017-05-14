

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators are hoping that a distinct orange vehicle will help provide more information about Metro Vancouver's latest homicide.

Jasdeep Singh Klair was found unresponsive after a BMW crashed into bushes in a residential area of Richmond around 2 p.m. on Mother's Day.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team believes that the 24-year-old was shot while driving his car and lost consciousness, which led to the crash on Granville Avenue. He did not survive.

A large area near the intersection of Granville Avenue and Ledway Road was taped off and a yellow tarp was placed over the vehicle. Forensic teams were on scene for hours documenting the scene and RCMP and IHIT are expected to canvass the area for evidence.

Staff Sgt. Jennifer Pound said the victim is known to police and the shooting is believed to be targeted.

Police did not receive any calls for shots fired, but were called after the car crash.

Pound said it appears there was a suspect vehicle in the Lindsay Road area that fled after Klair was shot.

That vehicle, a 2010 orange Kia Forte, was discovered in the 4400-block of Thompson Road less than an hour after the shooting. Police have determined the car was stolen from the Surrey area sometime in March.

IHIT is now appealing for witnesses who may have seen the car or its occupants before the incident on Sunday.

“This homicide occurred in a heavily populated residential area at a busy time of day," Pound said.

"Due to the distinct description of this vehicle police believe there are individuals who can assist in bringing further information forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.