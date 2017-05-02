Vancouver health authorities have launched two separate reviews after a senior was killed in a residential care home on the University of British Columbia campus.

The man died after an altercation between two male patients, aged 81 and 71, at the Purdy Pavilion next to the UBC Hospital on April 26.

The incident is being treated as a homicide, said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

"The altercation resulted in one male passing away the following day, and as such the incident was deemed a homicide," she said in a statement.

Purdy Pavilion is a long-term residential care facility that cares for more than 200 patients, mostly elderly, on four floors. It is operated by Vancouver Coastal Health.

Anna Marie D'Angelo of Vancouver Coastal Health says the majority of residents have cognitive impairments and require 24 hour care.

Vancouver Coastal Health is now conducting two internal reviews into the "tragic incident," she said.

IHIT investigators are still gathering evidence and Crown Counsel has not approved homicide charges, according to Foster.

The names of the victim and accused will not be released "as it does not further the investigation," she said.