

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating after the body of a man was found near a recreation centre in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Mounties were called to the 1300-block of Laurier Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Saturday after a body was discovered on a trail near the Hyde Creek Recreation Centre.

Police found a man with injuries consistent with foul play, and despite treatment he died at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now taken over the investigation.

Officers say the identity of the victim was not immediately clear, and an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Neighbours told CTV News propane tanks and other discarded objects lead them to believe there may be homeless people living in the woods around the community centre.

“It’s quite troubling that it’s so close to home, we only live a block or two away,” said Gordon, holding the hand of his young son. “It’s quite disturbing, actually.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).