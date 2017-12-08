Homicide investigators have been called in after a man was shot during an incident at a Langley townhouse complex overnight.

Few details have been confirmed, but witnesses reported hearing at least half a dozen shots ring out around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

First responders were called to the complex in the 8100-block of 204 Street, and located a wounded man in the backyard.

He was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital, where paramedics could be seen performing CPR as he was wheeled inside.

While police have not said that the victim of the shooting has died, members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team were called to the scene Friday morning.

Officials were seen searching backyards and interviewing residents of the area for hours, and a silver sedan was towed from the scene.

One witness at the scene said it didn't appear that the man lived at the complex and was likely visiting.

Rob Kerr, a resident of the area and father of two, said the incident left him feeling shaken.

"Stray bullets are killers too, so it's pretty worrisome," he said.

Police have not yet released a description of a suspect or suspect.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim