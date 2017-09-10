

CTV Vancouver





Two University of British Columbia grads who embarked on a hitchhiking adventure this summer in celebration of Canada 150 have returned home to Vancouver, coming in way under budget—they only spent $10.

Ori Nevares and Phil Roberge set out from Yukon to Newfoundland on July 8, and planned to only spend a symbolic $150 on the trip.

"You really throw yourself out there to chance and that was the best thing we could have done," Nevares said, "It allowed us to experience Canada in the best authentic way."

But the kindness of other Canadians they met meant they didn't even need to spend that much.

"It was $9.99 in total. So we spent $6 in the superstore in Whitehorse and $3.99 on bread in a gas station in Watson Lake," Roberge said.

They recounted some highlights from the trip, including staying with a sheep farming family in Alberta and going lobster fishing off the coast of Miramichi, N.B.

They shared their experience using videos they shot and edited and posted to their Facebook page Expedition Canada 150. They also included portraits of people they met along the way with captions explaining how that person's family came to Canada. Their aim was to "share Canada with everyone," Nevares said.

Travelling cheap wasn't always glamorous, however.

The pair once got caught up in a tornado in Manitoba. Hail was coming down and a promised sofa to crash on fell though. They ended up camping on the sidewalk.

"At that point we were like we could have been making money at stable jobs in Vancouver I don't know why we're doing this," Roberge said. "I think we questioned our entire life at that point."

The idea for the trip started out as a road trip through Canada's national and provincial parks, which were free for Canada 150. They applied for several grants for the project at UBC, but didn't receive any funding.

That's when they decided to do the trip by hitchhiking—and found that once they decided they were going, they garnered a lot of support.

"As soon as we told [the people who picked us up] our story and our goal, they would be like 'oh we have some lunch in the back you want a sandwich?'," Roberge said.

Originally, they planned to spend $500. But then a friend told them that would be too believable. So the pair decided to take the spending limit down to $150, and force themselves to interact more with the people they met on the road.

With a report from CTV's Scott Roberts.