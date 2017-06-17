

After one of the coldest and rainiest winters in recent memory for Vancouver, the Grouse Grind finally opened for the summer season Saturday.

Local hikers were excited to get back to their mountain conquering routine, and started ascending the newly opened trail when it opened at 6:15 a.m.

"We like this because it's good exercise," said Jagmeet Mangat, who was hiking the trail. "It's good for my health. I feel very good after."

"Finally, Grouse Mountain today," his friend Reza Khaneneh said.

Finally is right—the trail opened later than usual this spring after a very snowy winter and repair work that had to be done on the trail. Last year it opened on April 30. This year it opened on June 17.

Several hikers swiped their passes through a scanner at the bottom that lets regular grinders track their time.

"Now it's a routine. If you don't go, you feel bad," said Rahin Amannejad, whose time usually between an hour and 10 minutes and an hour and 20 minutes.

The Grouse Grind is a 2.9-kilometre trail that ascends Grouse Mountain, a mountain with a chalet, attractions and gondola at the top as well as views of the Lower Mainland. It's a very steep trail and hikers are only supposed to go one way—up—and descend on the gondola.