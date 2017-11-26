

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Another lane has been reopened along a busy stretch of Highway 1 between Vancouver and British Columbia's southern Interior, days after mudslides cut off travel along the route.

The Ministry of Transportation says the road is now open to two lanes westbound and one lane eastbound after mud and debris slid onto the pavement in three different areas on Thursday morning.

The slides brought down an estimated 17,000 cubic metres of sludge in the eastern Fraser Valley, about 120 kilometres east of Vancouver, trapping two transport trucks and a vehicle, but no one was hurt.

Debris was five metres deep in some areas and heavy equipment such as excavators, dump trucks, front-end loaders and a bulldozer are being used to clear away the mess.

One lane remains closed and the ministry says workers are still on site, removing debris from alongside the highway and rebuilding road shoulders.

It's unclear when the route will be fully reopened to traffic.