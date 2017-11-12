

CTV Vancouver





British Columbia’s South Coast could be hit by powerful winds as a low pressure system moves towards the region, Environment Canada says.

“Very windy conditions are likely on Monday across the B.C. South Coast,” the agency said in a special weather statement issued Sunday.

According to Environment Canada’s website, affected areas could see wind speeds of up to 70 km/h with gusts closer to 100 km/h.

The statement covers Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Central Coast, as well as the majority of Vancouver Island, where the low is expected to make landfall Monday afternoon.

It is still unclear which areas will be hardest hit as meteorologist still aren’t sure which path the system will follow.

“Very strong winds will develop ahead of the low, especially for regions just south of the storm's track. The uncertainty in the low's track presents a range of scenarios,” the agency said.

The special weather statements are likely to turn into wind warnings as the low pressure system’s trajectory becomes clearer.