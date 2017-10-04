

CTV Vancouver





A 12-year-old boy remains in hospital after being struck by a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase.

RCMP tell CTV News that the melee started around the supper hour Monday when two men allegedly went into a construction site on 32nd Avenue in Langley and stole tools – and then fled in a black Mazda SUV.

A man from the site then apparently jumped into a Ford pickup truck and attempted to stop the thieves by chasing them along 204th Avenue.

"The two vehicles were reportedly driving through the residential area at a high rate of speed – both of them disobeying traffic control signage," said Cpl. Holly Largy.

That's when witnesses say the accused thieves started throwing chainsaws and other tools out of their SUV – and slammed into the child riding his bike.

"They went through this intersection and hit a little kid on the bike, and then the guy chasing him from the jobsite rammed into the back of the SUV," said Doug Epp.

Largy said the pickup truck rear-ended the Mazda and the SUV occupants took off on foot.

One of the theft suspects was apprehended by an off-duty officer who just happened to be jogging in the area and heard the collision.

A second man was taken into custody after being tracked into a residential yard on 204B Street by a police dog.

Two Langley men, age 52 and 33, remain in custody and police say they are recommending charges.

The 12-year-old boy was conscious when he was taken to hospital, and remained in serious condition on Tuesday morning.