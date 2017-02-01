A high-risk sex offender with a record of offences against men and boys is now living in Surrey, authorities warn.

B.C. Corrections issued a public notification Wednesday informing Metro Vancouver residents of the whereabouts of 27-year-old Jeffrey Goddard.

The notification said Goddard has a criminal history of offences against minors including "invitation to sexual touching" and using a computer to lure a child under 16. He has also been convicted of impersonating a peace officer, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

"Goddard has maintained a pattern of sexual offending against male youth and adults and communicating via computer to lure male and female youth, in both an opportunistic and predatory manner," the notification said.

Goddard is 5-9 and 170 pounds. He is Caucasian, with brown hair and green eyes.

While living in Surrey, Goddard will be subject to close monitoring by authorities and several conditions including a curfew of 9 p.m., which will be monitored by electronic supervision.

He is not permitted to communicate with anyone under the age of 18, use social media or visit parks, schools, daycares, pools, playgrounds, skating rinks, community centres or recreational centres. He cannot own any device that allows internet access, including a cellphone, and cannot possess any weapons.

If Goddard is seen violating any of his conditions, witnesses are asked to contact local police.