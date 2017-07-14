

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a high-risk sex offender who didn't return to his halfway house Thursday night.

Christopher Schafer, 40, has a long criminal history that includes sexual assault, break-and-enter, uttering threats, robbery, and assaulting a police officer. He's also known to breach his parole conditions.

"He has had his parole revoked on a number of occasions, usually after breaching conditions related to substance abuse," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

He was released from his latest stint behind bars Monday and moved into a residential correctional facility, but has already gone missing.

He walked away from halfway houses in December 2016 and March 2010 as well.

The offender is described as Aboriginal, 5-8 tall, 168 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He's also identifiable by a tattoo of the name "Wanda Lee" on the left side of his neck.

Anyone who sees Schafer or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.