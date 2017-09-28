

CTV Vancouver





Police have issued a public warning about a high-risk sex offender who has moved into a halfway house in Vancouver.

Frank William Skani, 39, is believed to pose a significant risk to women in the community, according to police.

He's currently serving a 10-year supervision order for several convictions, including sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault, forcible confinement and break-and-enter.

Skani was released on a number of conditions, including that he stay away from alcohol, drugs and pornography and avoid computers or devices that have internet access.

He is also barred from hanging around sex workers or any areas they frequent, and from visiting Burnaby or Coquitlam without approval from his parole supervisor.

Skani is described as Aboriginal, 5-9 tall, with brown eyes and black hair that's shaved on the sides and kept in a ponytail at the back.