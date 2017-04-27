

The Canadian Press





Police have issued a warning that an offender believed to be at a high risk to re-offend has moved into New Westminster.

They say Jared Edward Harris has an extensive criminal record for offences that include breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, forcible entry, indecent acts, invitation to sexual touching and multiple breaches of court orders.

That includes a conviction in 2013 for invitation to sexual touching against two young children after he walked into an opened garage in Delta.

Police say he's moved into a transition house and they want the public to be aware he must abide by conditions including a ban on contact with anyone under the age of 16 years except in a place of business for a commercial transaction.