Police in New Westminster arrested a high-risk sex offender a day after warning the public that he had moved to the city.

On April 23, a man was seen walking around a store in the 400 block of Columbia Street allegedly masturbating.

Jared Edward Harris was arrested on Friday evening after police received the report of the indecent act from store staff. Investigators said he matched the description of the suspect.

That means the alleged offence occurred four days before police informed the public of Harris’ whereabouts.

He is facing three charges, including one count of an indecent act and two counts of failure to comply with conditions ordered by the court.

“Given his multiple convictions for breaching court ordered conditions, we believed that Mr. Harris was a high risk to re-offend,” police spokesperson Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a statement. “We’re committed to protecting public safety. By working with the community and partnering agencies, we strive to ensure quality of life for everyone in our City.”

Harris has an extensive criminal history that includes offences such as assault with a weapon, forcible entry, breaking and entering, indecent acts, invitation to sexual touching and multiple breaches of court orders.

In 2013, he was convicted for invitation to sexual touching against two young children in Delta.

Harris is set to appear in court on Monday.

With files from The Canadian Press