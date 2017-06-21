

CTV Vancouver





It looks like summer has arrived right on time in Metro Vancouver.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to reach 19 C in the city and 22 C inland on Wednesday.

Warm desert air in the southwestern United States could move up the coast, bringing above-average temperatures as early as this weekend, Environment Canada’s senior climatologist David Phillips told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

Metro Vancouverites can expect mainly sunny conditions and temperatures in the low 20s to continue throughout the week, the agency said on its website.

The forecast calls for temperatures of 25 C on Saturday, but it's expected to be as warm as 30 in inland areas.

On Sunday, the temperature is expected to climb 27 C in Vancouver -- less than 2 C short of the record high set on June 25, 1992 and 7 C above the average high for that day. Areas further from the coastline will see highs of 32 C, Environment Canada predicted.

The high is also expected to be 27 C on Monday, just 3 C short of the 2002 record of 30.2 C.

Similar highs are expected in the Fraser Valley, including in Hope and Chilliwack, where the mercury is expected to top 30 C. In Abbotsford, temperatures are expected to record high 32 C. The current record of 31.4 C was set in 1982. Daily highs in the low 30s are also forecasted for Sunday and Monday.

With files from CTV News Channel