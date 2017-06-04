

A young girl is recovering in hospital from serious injuries after a dog attack Saturday, but a Surrey man is being credited with saving her life—and his father with saving his.

Yun Qi was driving to go for dinner with his family Saturday when he heard a disturbing scream. He said he saw two girls, and a large dog attacking one of them. Without thinking, he ran to help.

"The dog looked at me, and I looked at the dog. Just two seconds and it attacked me," Qi told CTV while laying at home recovering from his injuries.

When the dog attacked Qi, Qi's father rushed in and picked up one of the girls' bikes to use as a shield against the dog. Eventually, swinging the bike worked.

The dog's owner stepped out a few minutes later to take the dog away.

The animal was euthanized with its owner's permission Sunday.

"Beware of dog" signs were posted all around the yard where it lived. According to a family member of the owner, the dog was a young Rottweiler that was never allowed out. But somehow, on Saturday, it escaped.

"It's a tall fence. We don't understand how he jumped out," Maninder Khatkar, the owner's uncle, said.

The family has plans to visit and check on the victims.

The girl, who was four years old, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital. She was walking with her siblings to go to a store when the attack happened. According to people living nearby, she and her family are Palestinian refugees who moved here in November.

Qi was discharged from hospital on Sunday. He his ankle and wrist should heal, but for now they're wrapped in thick bandages. His hand injury is more serious. He'll need surgery, and even then he might not get the feeling back. But he says he has no regrets about helping the girl.

"I have no time to think," he said. "If I don't go, maybe the girl will die.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith.