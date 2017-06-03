A little pup is being treated to free dog food for a year as a reward for his actions, which likely saved the life of his owner just 10 days after she brought him home.

Leo, a seven-month-old Biewer Yorkshire Terrier, was one of three dogs inducted into Purina's Animal Hall of Fame, a prize that also comes with $5,000 and a medal of honour.

The pint-sized hero received the honour this week for his actions on New Year's Eve 2016.

He and his owner, Brittany Cosgrove, had just returned to their Barclay Street apartment from a trip to Ottawa to visit family, and went to bed feeling worn out from their journey.

Cosgrove suffers from insomnia and often didn't sleep well, but when she did fall asleep, she was difficult to wake. But Leo's aggressive barking managed to wake her at around 2 a.m. on Dec. 31.

Startled by how frantic the young dog seemed, Cosgrove said she knew he must have been trying to get her attention for a while. She got out of bed to investigate what had set off the dog, who she said had been very quiet and reserved up until that moment.

But when Cosgrove attempted to go into the bathroom near her bedroom, she discovered why little Leo was so upset: flames were eating away at the walls and ceiling.

Somehow, the fire hadn't set off any alarms.

Cosgrove found her phone and called the fire department, then grabbed Leo and left the building.

The fire spread, and 30 other residents of the building had to leave their homes. Fortunately, everyone got out safely.

"It was Leo's persistent barking and perseverance to wake Brittany that began this crucial chain of events," Purina said on its Hall of Fame web page.

"His keen intuition to recognize the dangerous nature of the fire – new sights, sounds and smells he had never encountered before as a puppy – is what led everyone to safety."

Cosgrove lost nearly everything she owned in the fire, and decided to move back to Ottawa to live with family.

Starting over again was difficult, but she said she's grateful to have Leo by her side.

Wee Leo is the smallest of this year's hall of famers, but he was in good company with an Ontario golden retriever and an Australian shepherd-border collie cross from Alberta.

The retriever, three-year-old Skylar from the municipality of Port Hope, was honoured for his actions after his elderly owner slipped while walking in a secluded wooded valley.

His owner broke her hip, and tried to pull her body backwards using her arms and good leg. She had no cellphone, and was too far from home to crawl back. Worried about bears, coyotes and the cold weather, she decided to unleash Skylar, hoping he could run home, but the dog refused to leave her side.

As the rain started to fall the owner was overcome with emotion and shivering profusely. Then she saw the familiar sight of her neighbour's truck, and told Skylar "Go find Mike!" The dog picked up one of his owner's mitts then ran toward the truck. The neighbour stopped, followed the dog and found Skylar's owner, who as then taken to hospital for treatment.

Skylar was nominated for the Purina award by a local police officer.

Becky Jo, a five-year-old shepherd-collie mix from Edmonton, was honoured after her owner, Tracy Matkea, fell from a horse at the family ranch in Arizona. The horse spooked and threw Becky Jo's owner, knocking her unconscious instantly. The dog and horse both returned home without Matkea, and Becky Jo started circling the driveway and barking at Matkea's husband. He hopped on an ATV and followed Becky Jo almost five kilometres, to where Matkea lay bleeding.

Matkea was rushed to local hospital then airlifted to Phoenix, where she received life-saving treatment.

Leo, Skylar and Becky Jo were chosen out of a record number of nominations, Purina Animal Hall of Fame ambassador Melissa Eckersley said.

"What made these pets stand out from the other nominees was the intelligence and intuition each of them exhibited in times of peril, in order to save a human life."

Purina also gave out a "Better Together" award, to a sweet dog named Coco who was able to charm his owner who never really wanted a dog. Coco came into Kim's life on a trial run meant to last just the weekend, but ended up staying.

"That night however seeing him jump on my daughter’s beds and sniffing them to ensure they were ok – melted my heart and I instantly fell in love with him and he became my third child," Kim wrote.

Two years later, Kim's mother was diagnosed with lung cancer, and deteriorated quickly. Coco spent hours lying in her hospital bed when the family visited, only leaving her side when they went home.

After she passed, little Coco was able to provide comfort to Kim's father, who felt lost without his wife of 50 years.

"The love I feel for him is so strong and I can’t believe there was ever a time when I didn’t want a dog. He is our hero each and every day," his owner said.

A senior behavioural scientist at Purina said dogs are excellent problem solvers, and have the ability to form strong connections with humans quickly. Those who feel close to their owners often feel compelled to go to great lengths to protect and defend them.

"Just because a dog is capable of solving a problem or assisting a person does not necessarily mean he or she will do so – but when motivated and given the opportunity to tap into their natural abilities, they can accomplish great feats," Ragen T.S. McGowan said.

Purina's hall of fame program was launched in Canada in 1968, and its honourees include 147 dogs, 27 cats and a horse.