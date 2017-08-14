

CTV Vancouver





Several bystanders are being commended by firefighters for saving a family of five from a burning vehicle on the Lougheed Highway Saturday night.

Pitt Meadows fire chief Don Jolley said he arrived on scene to find a vehicle up on the meridian against a hydro pole and fully engulfed in flames. Luckily, bystanders had already extricated the five victims.

"There were probably seven or eight bystanders who rolled the vehicle onto its wheels and pulled those people out of the burning vehicle," Jolley said. "The vehicle was on fire when they did it."

Jolley credits their intervention with saving the victims' lives.

"There's absolutely no question that this family's lives were saved by those people tonight," he said.

The Good Samaritans were not hurt, but the five people in the vehicle were all taken to hospital.

Four of the victims were released later that night. But the fifth, the male driver, is still in hospital in serious condition according to police.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Penny Daflos.