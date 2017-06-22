

The Canadian Press





Sears Canada, which has department stores, warehouse, outlet and catalogue operations across much of B.C., has announced it is seeking court protection from its creditors as it restructures.

The announcement followed a halt in trading of Sears Canada shares earlier this morning.

The retailer announced last week that there is "significant doubt" about its future, and sale or restructuring of the company are both possibilities in the wake of major losses that have cost the company more than 80 per cent of its value over the last year.

Last year Sears Canada employed nearly 18,000 people across the country.

These are the locations closing in B.C.

British Columbia

Abbotsford Retail (outlet)

Creston (Hometown)

Grand Forks (Hometown)

Kamloops Aberdeen Mall (full line)

Sechelt (Hometown)

Click here for the full list of locations closing across Canada.