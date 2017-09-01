

A warning about hepatitis A in packaged pineapple chunks has been expanded to include more fruit products sold in 58 stores in B.C. and Alberta.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control said the ready-to-go fruit cups, fruit salads and pineapples were sold at Save-on-Foods, Overwaitea Foods and PriceSmart Foods locations in B.C. and Alberta last month. The products were also sold at Ferraro Foods in Trail, B.C.

The products were likely on sale Aug. 11 or 12 and had the best before date of Aug. 19, officials in both provinces said.

Initially the warning applied only to Western Family fresh pineapple chunks, but it was expanded Tuesday to include fresh peeled and cored pineapple, fresh fruit salad and fresh citrus salad.

The products were Western Family brand or unbranded, the BCCDC said.

"The investigation is ongoing. Other products are believed to be affected and more information will be provided as it becomes available," the BCCDC said in a news release.

Anyone who ate the products is advised to get a hepatitis A vaccine immediately; the vaccine can prevent infection if administered within two weeks of exposure to the virus.

Free hepatitis A vaccines will be offered at some Overwaitea banner stores including Save-On-Foods. Those concerned are advised to contact the pharmacist at their local store for more information.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Anyone who is keeping the products past the best before date, possibly in their freezer, is advised to throw it out.

It's unclear how the fruit was contaminated, but officials said the virus is found in stool and food handlers can pass it onto other people if they don't wash their hands with soap and water after using the bathroom.

Hepatitis A symptoms include nausea, yellow skin or eyes, loss of appetite, fever, stomach ache, dark-coloured urine, and light or whitish bowel movements.

The BCCDC warned the symptoms, which can develop 15 to 50 days after exposure, can be so mild that someone might not even know they have the virus, but Hepatitis A can still be life-threatening for the elderly or people with chronic liver disease.

Anyone who develops symptoms is advised to contact a doctor.