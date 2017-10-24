

The Canadian Press





The River Forecast Centre says waterways around Kitimat, Terrace and other parts of the northwestern B.C. could burst their banks as torrential downpours drench the region.

A flood watch has been issued for the area and Environment Canada has posted rainfall warnings, predicting as much as 200 millimetres of rain will have fallen before the storm pushes on.

River forecasters say levels of streams and rivers will continue to rise today and, historically, downpours in the expected amounts have caused localized flooding as waterways surge.

Drive BC says the Nisga'a Highway west of Greenville has been closed since last night due to downed hydro lines, while single-lane, alternating traffic is now getting by a mudslide between Queen Charlotte City and the ferry terminal at Skidegate on Haida Gwaii.