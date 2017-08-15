

Darcy Matheson, CTV Vancouver





Young patients at B.C. Children’s Hospital were given a surprise treat, when Hollywood A-lister Johnny Depp paid a visit.

Decked out as his swashbuckling “Pirates of the Caribbean” alter ego Jack Sparrow, the actor spent more than five hours spending time with sick children staying at the Vancouver hospital on Monday.

“Johnny Depp showed he has a heart of gold by spending more than five hours meeting one-on-one with every patient, from newborns to teens,” the hospital wrote on Instagram.

Depp donned full pirate costume and spoke to the children in full character while roaming the halls. He also posed for selfies and took part in foam-sword duels.

Parent Jenna Montroy, whose three-year-old daughter Harlow has leukemia, said the event was "a day we will never forget."

"A wonderful ray of sunshine today," she wrote on Instagram. "So special and heartwarming to see my little baby smile today."

Depp is in Vancouver shooting his new film "Richard Says Goodbye" and has been spotted in various locations across the city in the past month.