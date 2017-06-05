The Maple Ridge homeless camp got a temporary reprieve Monday morning when a B.C. Supreme Court justice adjourned the city’s application to shut the camp down until a hearing June 20.

Three tent city residents and advocates asked for more time to talk to lawyers – an argument that was briefly countered by lawyers for the city on the grounds that there was an urgent need to shut the tent city down.

“Urgency is the conditions within the encampment property itself and the impact on the surrounding community,” said lawyer Jeff Locke.

But Justice Kent said the homeless camp – just the latest front in the battle that has embroiled Maple Ridge for over two years – wasn’t so urgent the campers should be denied legal rights.

“What difference does one week make? The tent city in Victoria was there for how long? Is two weeks really going to make that much difference?” Justice Kent said.

“Unless you’re telling me world war three is about to start, or another conflagration, then…”

Locke said he wasn’t suggesting something that drastic was going to happen, but did say that leaving the camp in place would make matters more difficult.

“The evidence indicates that the camp grows. Complications will continue to grow,” Locke said. “If the interests of justice require a two week delay, then so be it.”

The intense debate in Maple Ridge has seen attacks on the homeless camp residents, as well as threats that drove Maple Ridge’s mayor Nicole Read into hiding.

She returned to work at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities meeting in Ottawa Monday.

The number of homeless people has been rising across the region as housing prices and rents continue their upward trajectory.

In May 2015, a homeless camp was set up along Cliff Avenue in Maple Ridge. Those residents were relocated to another temporary shelter in October of that year.

A plan to convert a Quality Inn to a shelter space was rejected by local MLAs. A local shelter is full right now, advocates told the court, and that’s why another tent city was set up nearby.