It’s not clear how Bubba the cat become stuck in a tree more than 100 feet off the ground, but once he was there he refused to come down.

"He's meowing, he's scared,” said owner and North Vancouver resident Lori Hemmingson.

“I think a coyote chased him up, I'm not sure. But I'm so sad because it's breaking my heart - I love him so much and I want him to come down."

After spending nearly three days trying to coax Bubba down, Hemmingson finally called 911 on Friday night.

North Vancouver firefighters arrived, and onlookers nervously watched as a crew member in a bucket maneuvered towards the stranded feline.

Bubba watched anxiously as well from his precarious perch as help came closer and closer.

“These guys are going out of their way to help us right now,” Hemmingson said, noting three-year-old Bubba had never done anything like this before.

“I want him to come down and be okay. I love him.”

Firefighters eventually managed to collar Bubba, then lowered him down in the bucket for a joyful reunion.

"Thank you so much! I got my baby,” said Hemmingson, cuddling Bubba in her arms.

“Thank you guys so much. Oh my God.”

Kevin Goodsell witnessed the dramatic rescue, and thought it was “pretty awesome.”

“I thought it was only something you read about or hear about but we actually got to see it live and that was pretty cool,” he said.

“I’m blown away by this, it’s beautiful,” added Hemmingson. “Absolutely beautiful.”

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure