A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a B.C. father was sentenced to seven years in prison on Monday.

Daniel Joseph Fabas, 35, received the sentence nearly four months after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge. He was given six years for manslaughter and one year for a firearms charge, to be served consecutively.

The charges against Fabas stemmed from the death of 33-year-old David Williams, who was shot in the 46,000-block of Princess Avenue in Chilliwack on April 18, 2016.

Williams, who died at the scene, left behind three children and a girlfriend who was pregnant with his fourth.

Police have provided few details about the motive in the case, but said at the time that the incident was targeted.

Fabas was identified as a suspect early in the investigation, and was arrested 11 days after Williams' death. Homicide charges were laid last August, and Fabas pleaded guilty in May 2017.

He remained in custody from the time of his arrest to his sentencing.