The latest victim of Surrey gun violence was treated in hospital after driving himself to the emergency room in a bullet-riddled pickup truck.

Surrey RCMP descended on Peace Arch Hospital after a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived around 8:20 p.m. Monday night.

Witnesses say the man walked into the ER himself. The truck was later towed away.

A subsequent investigation led police to a property in the 5300-block of 164th Street, near Colebrook Road.

Mayor Linda Hepner says the shooting happened at a licensed grow-op and that the victim is not cooperating with police.

No arrests have been made and police say they haven't found any other victims either.

RCMP Staff Sergeant Murray Hedderson said the investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking to witnesses.

The incident comes on the heels of three shootings in Surrey over the weekend, two of which targeted the same home in South Surrey.

Police have arrested five people and seized three vehicles in connection with those shootings.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim and Breanna Karstens-Smith