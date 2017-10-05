

The Canadian Press





CRANBROOK, B.C. - An official with British Columbia's Conservation Officer Service says a grizzly bear that attacked a hunter in southeastern B.C. was defending her cub and her food.

Insp. Joe Caravetta says the grizzly won't be destroyed, but he says the bear and its cub will be watched carefully until they go into hibernation.

Cranbrook resident Jake Blackmore was hunting for elk on Saturday near Fernie when he and his son encountered the bruins.

Blackmore says he was blindsided by the bear, which raked his thigh and left several deep gashes, but no other serious injuries.

Caravetta believes that in addition to protecting her cub, the bear was probably defending a thicket of berry bushes.

He predicts the bears are likely to stay in the area until the berries are gone and then will move on, but the animals will be tracked until they enter their winter den.

“That's the first indication that we've had of this particular bear this year of any aggression. There is no history on this particular bear, with her cub,” Caravetta said.

The cub is two years old and will likely be chased off by the mother when the pair emerge from hibernation in the spring, he added.

But the mother bear is not considered a threat to people.

“At this point, we are not pursuing her.”