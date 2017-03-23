

CTV Vancouver





A Campbell River man is recovering in hospital after a grizzly bear attacked him in a remote location on B.C.’s Central Coast Wednesday morning.

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, the attack happened at a logging camp near Rivers Inlet at Draney Bay.

The president of Capacity Forest Management, the company that was logging in the area, confirmed the injured man is a logging engineer in his 30s. He suffered a large laceration on his scalp and several serious lacerations on his leg and arm.

He was airlifted to a Port Hardy hospital then moved to a hospital in Victoria where he underwent surgery on Thursday.

The bear had not been located as of Thursday afternoon.